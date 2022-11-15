Ghana coach Otto Addo says players that have made it to the final list can aid the Black Stars to survive at the group phase of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A final list for the Mundial was named by Addo on Monday.

With Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott missing out due to injuries, Ibrahim Danlad has made the final list.

With Ghana expected to come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage games, Addo says the plan is to survive group stage.

He added that the players selected for the tournament will help the team achieve the target.

“The first aim is to survive the group stage; we have a very good squad,” he said during the announcement of the final squad at the Multichoice Office in Accra.

“I am a coach who can change my tactics mid-game if need be to win games!

“We have a very good mix of players who can play to win and I am very happy with the technical staff who are behind me to provide support at the World Cup 2022,” he added.

Ghana will open camp in Abu Dhabi today and will take on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly game.

READ ALSO

The Black Stars, who are making their fourth World Cup appearance, will arrive in Doha on November 19.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.