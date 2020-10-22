Following the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Yapei-Kusawgu, the Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed that nominations will be reopened for interested persons to file to contest.

Effective Tuesday, the Commission says persons interested in contesting the seat can submit a filled nomination form to the Returning Officer of the Yapei/ Kusawgu Constituency.

Nominations, however, will close Wednesday, October 28.

The NPP candidate, Abu Kamara, died in a fatal accident at the Datoyili police barrier on the outskirts of Tamale.

The Savannah Regional NPP Director of Communications, Mohammed Issah narrated that, the MPs vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with an articulated truck.

News broke out that his brother was to succeed him but NPP executives in the region have debunked the claims.

“Any person who intends to contest for the Parliamentary Election should send his or her filled Nomination Forms to the Returning Officer of the Yapei/ Kusawgu Constituency, at the Yapei/ Kusawgu District Office of the Electoral Commission on the dates stated above,” the Commission said in a statement.

“The Returning Officer shall receive all Nominations between the hours of 7.00 am and 5.00 pm for the two days,” it added.

Abu Kamara has since been laid to rest in line with Islamic customs.