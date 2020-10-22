Management of the University of Ghana, Legon, has suspended its proposed academic calendar for the 2020/21 academic year.

Following a meeting held by the Business and Executive Committee (BEC) of the Academic Board, the University proposed a date for the beginning of the 2020/21 academic year.

Academic work for the new academic year [as proposed by the Board] was expected to commence in November.

However, after a directive from President Akufo-Addo that all schools including tertiary institutions should resume academic work in 2021, management of the University has rescinded its decision.

“Arrangements for the reopening of the University for the 2020-2021 Academic Year will be announced in due course after the Academic Board/BEC reconvenes,” the school said in a statement.

Schools in the country have been shut since Covid-19 hit the shores of Ghana in early March.

Meanwhile, restrictions imposed on other sectors of the economy have been eased.