Rapper Medikal is solidly behind the actions of President Akufo-Addo, justifying his silence as Nigeria’s #EndSARS protest reaches its climax.

Ghanaian celebrities have called on Akufo-Addo, who doubles as ECOWAS Chairman to comment on the brutalities.

The likes of Lydia Forson, Yvonne Nelson, Efia Odo, Sista Afia, among others mounted enormous pressure on Akufo-Addo who succumbed eventually.

But, Medikal who has refused to see reasons in the celebrities’ requests called and educated them on Akufo-Addo’s position and duties in the ECOWAS board.

The Ghanaian president ein silence on social media no de mean say he is doing nothing behind closed doors. Maybe he is, who knows ? How many times wonna President address the nation during COVID/ lockdown period in Ghana ? Severally ! don’t blame Nana for Buhari’s incompetence!, he tweeted.

Medikal said in spite of not being a politician, common sense backs his comment, even though the comments have attracted backlash from his colleague celebrities.

He cautioned Ghanaians to be mindful of false celebrities who use every opportunity to chase clout just as they do to false prophets.