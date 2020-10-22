Actress Ada Ameh has made a passionate appeal to President Buhari and Governor Sanwo-Olu to make it possible for her to fly to Abuja to bury her daughter.



The actress lost her daughter, Godgifts, on October 20 after surgery in Abuja.

In an emotional video she shared on her Instagram page, Ada Ameh said she was yet to go and bury her child because of the chaos in the country.

This is due to the 24-hour curfew placed on Lagos and the Alleged killing of protestors.

She appealed to the government to take the soldiers off the streets so she could secure a flight to Abuja to bury her child in peace.

Watch the heart breaking video below: