A pained Nigerian girl has taken to social media to share her disappointment in Nigerian witches, including her father’s sister.

According to the lady who goes by the social media name, Drummer Girl, Nigerian witches have failed the country.

This is coming after the alleged shooting of #ENDSARS Protesters by the Nigerian military men and police.

She took to her Twitter page to write:

The witches in Nigeria have failed us big time… Especially my father’s sister.

The witches in Nigeria have failed us big time… Especially my father's sister 💔 — DRUMMER GIRL🕊️ (@HantyDrummer) October 21, 2020

As to why she is bitter and disappointed in Nigerian witches, especially her father’s sister, Drummer Girl, as she is called on Twitter, did not give any reason.