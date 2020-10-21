Hundreds of protesters on Wednesday massed up at the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana to protest against brutalities in Nigeria.

The action of the group, believed to be Nigerians, followed the opening of fire on unarmed protesters in Lagos by Nigerian military personnel on Tuesday evening.

The protesters, clad in black attires, wielded placards and banners which spelt out their frustration over the incident which has led to the loss of lives.

Videos from the scene on social media saw them continuously chant EndSARS on the premises of the High Commission.

However, their actions were cut short by the Ghana police that said they could not stage the protest because they were not informed in accordance with Ghana’s Public Order Act.

For some weeks now, tens of thousands of Nigerians have been taking to the streets to protest against police brutality.

The young people were mobilised through social media who begun staging demonstrations to call for the abolition of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has long been accused of unlawful arrests, torture and extra-judicial killings.

The hashtag #EndSARS has been trending not just in Nigeria but across the world for several weeks now.

SARS was a Nigerian Police Force unit created in late 1992 to deal with crimes associated with robbery, motor vehicle theft, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and firearms.

It was part of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

Watch the video below: