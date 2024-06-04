The Electoral Commission (EC) has reversed its earlier directive preventing political party agents from observing the vote transfer exercise.

In a memo issued to its district officers on Sunday, June 2, the EC directed that agents of political parties should not be allowed access to the transfer centers due to violent clashes at some locations.

This decision sparked widespread criticism from various political parties and civil society organizations, who argued that the directive breached the democratic process and could lead to irregularities in the vote transfer exercise.

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), claimed in a Facebook post that the EC’s decision indicated an attempt to collude with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the upcoming December 7 general elections.

However, at a press conference on Tuesday, June 4, the EC announced the reversal of its decision.

Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, stated that the decision to lift the ban was made following extensive deliberations with political parties.

