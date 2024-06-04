The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II has banned the use of assault raffles and amenities in his kingdom.

The Yaa Naa explained that the ban has become necessary to save the good image of his kingdom.

“This meeting is called as a matter of agency to discuss and take steps towards saving the good image of the kingdom which is gradually being threatened through proliferation, misuse and abuse of small arms and light weapons by the youth during traditional and cultural events,” he said.

The Yaa Naa said he had been informed about the brazen impunity by some youth in carrying sophisticated weapons and live ammunitions at various traditional and cultural events especially during installation of regents.

The Overlord said this at an emergency meeting to hand over the newly built houses for affected victims of the Gbewaa Palace Redevelopment project.

The Yaa Naa condemned the act describing it as lawlessness by some of his chiefs involved in the despicable practice.

“We should be reminded that Dagbon is not at war therefore I am directing all chiefs and the youth in Dagbon to henceforth stop the display and use of assault rifles during funerals,” the king said.

He directed all his chiefs and sub-chiefs to implement the directive within their respective traditional areas.

The Northern Regional Minister Shani Alhassan Saibu assured the overlord they will carry through his request.

“Anyone you found here is under the Yaa Naa so there is no reason for any of us to defy what he has said,” the Minister said.

He said the Regional Security Council would support the Yaa Naa efforts to ensure the Dagbon Kingdom remains stable.

The Minister said the call is to all the chiefs in the kingdom adding that the traditional council has allowed sub-chiefs to be part of the meeting.

“The man himself the king is seated and all the 36 paramount chiefs are seated in the state that is what gladdens my heart. He has also said that he will deal with anyone who flouts the directive ‘ he added

The Minister said they will soon be furnished with the communique to help the Regional Security Council REGSE deal with those who flout the directive.’ arresting the people and taking the small arms shouldn’t be difficult for REGSE but we do not want to inflict on his right and what he thinks is right for Dagbon that is our challenge ‘ Alhaji Shani said

He said now that the overlord has spoken they will make ensure they carry through the directive.

Alhaji Shani said Dagbon is not at war and questioned why people continue to brandish weapons adding that Dagbon has been peaceful over the years therefore the need to consolidate the effort.

