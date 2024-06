The price of pepper (‘paint container size’) has increased by more than 200% in less than a year moving from an average of GH¢65 to a current price of GH¢180.

Data from the JoyNews Research Market Survey shows the drop in supply of the food item has caused its price per sack to rise above GH¢3,000.

Below is a visualization of how the price of pepper (‘paint container size’) increased by more than 200% since June 2023

