Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that, Baby Jet Airlines Limited will start operations soon in Ghana.

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo announced that Gyan had acquired a license to operate an airline in the country.

This was during the African Airshow held at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA)

However, the operation of the Airline has not materialized.

But Gyan speaking on Asempa FM‘s ‘Ekosii Sen‘ programme on Tuesday, June 4, Gyan said the operations of the Airline have been delayed due to COVID-19.

Despite the challenge, Gyan has assured that the Airline will begin operations soon.

“Baby Jet Airlines Limited is still in existence,” the former Sunderland and Liberty Professionals striker said.

“We launched the airline and acquired the needed licenses but Covid-19 has delayed everything but we will start operations very soon,” he added.

Baby Jet Airlines Limited will operate from Ghana.

Asamoah Gyan remains the country’s all-time leading goalscorer and Africa’s highest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup.