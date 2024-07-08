Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has described collaborations between her outfit and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and the National Elections Security Task Force as “fruitful” and thanked the IGP for an “amazing work.”

Speaking at a meeting with the national election security task force at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission on Monday, July 8, the EC chair said the Commission has absolute confidence in the security agencies to ensure incident-free polls in the upcoming December 7 general election.

“I’m happy to note that all the activities we have undertaken so far have been very successful and inclusive and all citizens who wished to register had the opportunity to do so.

“We couldn’t have done this without the cooperation of our security agencies. We had meetings with the IGP and the National Security Task Force, and I would like to recognise the amazing work they have done so far. We’ve enjoyed a fruitful collaboration with them and that has led to the fruitful exercises we have had so far,” the EC boss said.

According to the EC chair, the national election security task force, which comprises personnel of the various security agencies in the country, under the leadership of the IGP, has been efficient in providing security for EC personnel and their activities across the country.

Further praising the Police, the EC chairperson said the Police ensured that officers of the Commission’s mobile teams also enjoyed protection just as their registration centres.

“We enjoyed a police presence in all our registration centres and police also provided security for our mobile teams when they moved around the country. I would like to pledge our commitment to always work with the security agencies to ensure our objectives of ensuring free and transparent elections are achieved”.

The IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare said “We are grateful to the public and the EC and all other stakeholders for the cooperation we have had from them so far. I will continue to urge them to support the police in ensuring that Ghana continues to be the beacon of hope for the continent and beyond. This is the only country we have and we need to ensure it’s always at peace.”

ALSO READ: