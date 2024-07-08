The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has announced that his outfit will soon establish a maintenance call centre and mobile application to address public concerns about road defects.

The Maintenance App will enable citizens to report potholes and other road issues by submitting photos and location information in real-time.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Highway Authority’s 50th-anniversary celebrations in Accra, the Minister emphasized the need for improved road maintenance in the country.

He noted that “successive governments have made significant investments in road development without a corresponding investment in road maintenance.”

To address this challenge, the Ministry plans to allocate “60% of its annual maintenance budget to support the call centre and app initiative,” the Minister indicated.

The Minister expressed confidence that “prioritizing maintenance, particularly in critical areas like pothole patching and spot improvements, will help address the country’s poor road maintenance culture.”

The Ghana Highway Authority’s 50th-anniversary celebrations are being held under the theme “Ghana Highway Authority at 50 – Development and Maintenance of Quality Highways: Retrospect and Prospect.”

On her part, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare who graced the occasion as the guest of honour, praised the Ghana Highways Authority for its significant contributions to the country’s economic growth and development.

“The Authority has enabled the seamless flow of goods and services across the nation, connecting rural and urban areas and ensuring equal access to opportunities for all citizens, regardless of location,” she noted.

She commended the hard work and dedication of the Authority’s staff over the past five decades, highlighting the notable contributions of distinguished individuals such as Ing. Kwesi Abbey Sam, Ing. H.O.A Quaynor, Ing. B.L.T. Sakibu, and the pioneering female engineer, Ing. Sylvia Asare.

