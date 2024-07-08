The General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour, Abraham Koomson, says that no justification is reason enough to warrant the sale of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)’s 60% stake in four hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited.

The Director General of SSNIT, Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, insisted that all the hotels put up for sale have recorded consistent losses.

According to him, the majority of the hotels are not paying dividends, and selling them was the only option to revive the hotels.

However, Mr Koomson argues that this was the case due to bad management.

He stressed that if the management were competent, the institution would not be incurring such significant losses.

“We are saying that they shouldn’t sell it. They should wait. They should hold on until we ourselves are satisfied that what they want to do is justified. I don’t think that they would be justified in any way.

“The only justification is that look the managers of this company, this hotel, are not competent enough. Let us advertise and employ very competent person, knowledgeable person to run the place,” he said.

He explained that it is time to replace the top management as they appear to have failed in their mandate.

“Interview people, those who pass the test, okay give them, put them on probation for three months, four months, five months, six months and assess their performance whether they can do well. Tell them we want this thing from you if you are not able to do it within the next three, four, five months we will fire you,” he added.

