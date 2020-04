The Kwara State Government in Nigeria has dismissed claims across the state suggesting that the local delicacy, Amala, cures COVID-19.

Dr Abubakar Ayinla, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, dispelled the claims on Tuesday, April 14, in Ilorin during the daily routine meetings of the Medical Team of the Kwara COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state.

Dr Ayinla said that the state government has set up the Risk Communication teams, among others, to manage rumours and fake news circulating as regards COVID-19 in the state.

He explained that the Risk Communication teams were set up to allay fears of misconception, while reiterating that COVID-19 has no cure for now and that amala cannot cure it.

Dr Ayinla said that the confirmed patients with COVID-19 at the Sobi Isolation Centre were faring well, adding that the state government is caring for their necessary needs.

Also speaking, Dr Michael Oguntoye, the Director Primary Healthcare at the Ministry of Health, explained that the state presently has three COVID-19 isolation centres across the state.

According to him, the Sobi Isolation Centre currently has 300 bed space for different levels of care as well as the intensive care unit together with high risk unit.

He noted that the whole of the Sobi hospital has been converted into an Isolation centre.

The other Isolation centres, he said, included the Hajj Transit Camp which has been turned to an Isolation centre and establishment of another Isolation camp at Offa.

The state currently has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.