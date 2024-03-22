The Chief of Kwawu Obomeng, Nana Effah Opinamang III, has appealed to the Electricity Company of Ghana to supply the whole Kwawu area with uninterrupted electricity.

Ghanaians are battling with power outages, which is negatively affecting businesses.

With only a few days left until the Easter celebration, any outages will impact the occasion.

Speaking to Adom News, Nana Effah Opinamang III, the chief of Kwawu Obomeng, said during the Kwawu Easter celebration, numerous activities require electricity for successful execution.

He, therefore, appealed to the Electricity Company of Ghana to ensure that power is supplied to all Kwawu communities to facilitate a well-celebrated occasion.

Adom News further interviewed the electricity manager for Mpraeso, Engineer Mark Wilson, to inquire whether they will provide power without “dumsor.”

He responded, “Let’s pray for the best.”

He also urged all customers to settle their outstanding bills to continue enjoying uninterrupted power.

