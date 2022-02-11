Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has reiterated the position of the Minority to fight the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

According to him, the 137 Minority MPs are ready to die in the Chamber of Parliament over the controversial levy.

Mr George was speaking during an NDC-led demo against the proposed levy dubbed Yentua on Thursday.

Stressing the NDC can never be a party to the ‘insensitive’ levy, he dared the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to name the MP on their side[Minority] to present him an e-levy themed cake on his birthday.

Videos and pictures widely circulated on the internet from the 65th birthday party of the Minority Leader captured a green coloured cake designed to spell the word ‘E-LEVY’.

The cake was met with severe backlash from Ghanaians, considering the overwhelming opposition to the proposed tax.

However, Mr Mensah-Bonsu, reacting to the development, has indicated it was from a businessman who was at the party.

Listen to Mr George in the audio above: