A businessman, Uchenna Okolie, on Thursday prayed a Customary Court in Jikwoyi to grant him divorce on grounds that his marriage has been ruined by his mother-in-law.

The respondent, who resides at Abuja, said this in a divorce petition he filed.

“My mother-in-law has ruined my marriage. She is ill-tempered and hated me I lost my job.

“Whenever she comes to the house to render post-natal care to my wife, she will order me around. Anything I do to make her happy gets her angry. Whenever she is in my house, there is never peace,” he said.

The petitioner told the court that his mother-in-law instigated his wife against him.

“My mother-in-law is always causing trouble between me and my wife.

“I left the house after one of these quarrels and when I came back in the evening, I discovered that she had moved everything in my apartment, including my wife and my children.

“Every effort to get my wife and children failed since then.

“It is on this grounds that I seek to divorce my wife, and get custody of my two children,” he said.

The respondent, Ijeoma, who is a stay-at-home mum, was not present in court.

The presiding judge Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter to February 28.