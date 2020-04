Fans of rapper E.L have been lauding the musician for putting out creative visuals for his ‘Efa Wo Ho Ben’ song which is currently trending number one on Twitter.

The visuals contain cameos of ace celebrities such as John Dumelo, Joey B, Nana Aba Anamoah, rapper Edem, Kubolor, comedian DKB and Joy FM‘s Kojo Yankson among others.

Social media users, after watching the premiere of the video, have lauded the rapper for the good work.

Take a look at the video above: