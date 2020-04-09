

Pastor Henry Ezidinma of Arena GoodNews Church, Bayelsa State, Nigeria has been apprehended after allegedly killing five people in a hit-and-run accident.

It’s reported that the accident occurred on the 25th of March, 2020 at Orlando Spot Junction, Opolo.

The cleric allegedly rammed into a man and two of his friends standing at the junction with his car.



It is also alleged that he hit a tricycle with four persons inside and only two survived, bringing the total count of dead people to five.



Narrating how he was nabbed, a relative of one of the deceased said: “My sister-in-law went out on the 2nd of April, 2020 at Imiringi roundabout, when she spotted the bumper of the car that killed her husband and she knew it was the same bumper because it was left at the scene of the accident.



“So she invited a policewoman who is always at the junction and they both followed the Keke carrying the scrap to a mechanic shop and to her greatest surprise, she saw the car Henry used to ram into the victims and it was obvious that he had plans on fixing the damaged car so as to cover his tracks.



“The police officer queried the mechanic as to who brought the car and he claimed he didn’t know. She searched the car and saw the driver’s license of the owner of the car and got in touch with the FRSC. .



“They in turn gave the officer the address of the owner of the car. We got to the owner of the car’s place and it was revealed that Henry had borrowed the car from him and whenever he called to get his car, Henry told him that that the car had a minor accident which he was fixing before returning it .



“We discovered Henry had made a case with FRSC and that was what we used to track him to his house where he was caught and he confessed to the crime.”

He is currently at Ekeki Police Station in Bayelsa.