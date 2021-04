One person has died in a road accident at Afful Nkwanta in Kumasi, Wednesday morning.

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz bus loaded with goods is said to have lost control due to a brake failure.

The vehicle was said to have overturned, killing the 45-year-old driver, known as Idrissu.

His assistant who also sustained injuries in the accident is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Hospital.

According to an eyewitness account, they came to Kumasi from Accra last night.