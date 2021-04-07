Ghana and Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has revealed that he has become a stronger player following his injury setback.

The enterprising forward picked up a knee injury in his UEFA Champions League debut game against Liverpool in October last year which saw him on the sidelines for several months.

Kudus said he took time to take reflection of himself whilst recuperating and is now a better person.

“It has led me to discover a part of myself,” he told Ajax TV.

“It made me find out that I am very strong.

“The Champions League is one of the biggest stages in the world.

“Imagine I have worked all my twenty years in life to play at that level and then get a hit like this.

“It just made a tougher person than before.

“It is going to be a different beast out there,” he added.

Mohammed Kudus is getting back to his best since his recovery.

He scored to help the Black Stars pick a point against South Africa in Johannesburg in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 20-year-old midfielder also scored for his club and believes his best is yet to come.

Kudus joined the Dutch champions from FC Nordsjaelland.