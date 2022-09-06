A suspect driver is on the run after crashing his vehicle into a kiosk on the Kumasi-Accra road.

A police situational report noted that at about 2:20 am the suspect driver, who is currently at large and was in charge of a Rexton 4×4 with registration number AS 7900-09, was headed for Accra from Kumasi.

On reaching a section of the road, he veered off from his lane into the nearside shoulder and in the process ran into a nearby kiosk and caused massive damage to it.

It is reported that the driver bolted, leaving his vehicle behind.

Upon Police search of the vehicle, they found a police ID card with S/no PC 37519 G/L/Cpl Philip Osei, Driver’s license, police raincoat, police camouflage, police long boot, lanyard, Ghana card, voters ID.

Other items were (22)AK47 rounds of live ammunition with magazine, and ladies purse containing Ghana card with name Oppong Mary, GCB visa card, voters ID card and an unspecified quantity of earrings and necklace.

Police are currently on the lookout for the occupants of the vehicle.

