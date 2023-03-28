One person has died with a driver and his mate in critical condition after a Benz cargo truck collided with a Toyota Hiace at Gomoa Mprumem on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The Benz cargo truck has registration number GW 3964-22 while the Toyota Hiace has registration number GN 7567-20.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates a Kia Bongo driver coming from Apam made a wrongful overtaking but couldn’t control his brakes which resulted in the accident.

The Apam District Fire Service official, AFO Adolf Nuamah, said the Benz truck was coming from Winneba direction to Apam while both the Kia Bongo and the Toyota Hiace were also coming from Apam to Winneba Direction.

He said the Benz cargo truck attempted to avoid collision with the Kia Bongo but lost control and collided with the Toyota Hiace from the opposite side.

ALSO READ:

Many injured in another accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Nine killed, scores injured in fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway

ACFO Nuamah disclosed the driver of the Toyota Hiace was trapped in the car after the collision but couldn’t survive.

He said, the mate of the Toyota Hiace and the driver of the Benz cargo Truck are in critical condition and have been sent to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and receiving treatment.