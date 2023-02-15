Tensions heightened and things escalated so fast when two Kumawood actors, Big Akwes and Frank Naro, met in person for the first time following their feud on social media.

What was meant for reconciliation, turned into a heated altercation when Frank Naro was asked to greet Big Akwes while he (Naro) was greeting patrons at an event.

The two have not had the best of relationship after Big Akwes threatened to end Frank Naro’s life following claims that the singer plotted to sacrifice some Kumawood actors for money rituals.

That’s not all, it was reported that Frank Naro had involved the police after Big Akwes further threatened him on social media.

But their paths crossed during an event at the Kumasi Sports Stadium and Frank Naro was approached by the likes of Wayoosi and others who forced him to give Big Akwes a handshake.

Naro who was initially reluctant heeded the request and upon stretching his hand, Big Akwes landed a slap on his face.

‘Shock’ was written all over the faces of all those who witnessed the scene, including Frank Naro, who held on to his cheeks.

