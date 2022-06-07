Superstar Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade known in showbiz as Mr Eazi is the happiest man on planet earth after securing both his Master of Arts degree as well as his babe.

Weeks after proposing to his lover in a romantic setting with a sparkly view of London’s English city, Mr Eazi has graduated from Harvard Business School.

He has successfully completed his Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports course to broaden the scope of his career.

The Empawa label boss shared his signed and sealed certificate to announce his enviable feat.

Mr Eazi’s Harvard certificate Credit: @mreazi/IG

Sharing scenes from his time at the Massachusetts-based school, he opined that “Harvard was Eazi, Living & Learning”.

His latest certificate comes after he bagged a Degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he studied mechanical engineering.