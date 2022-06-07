Former Juventus striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom believes the current Black Stars squad will make an impact in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana, having missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018 have returned to the Mundial for the fourth time.

The Black Stars secured qualification at the expense of Nigeria in a two-legged game staged in March.

The four-time African champions have been paired with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.

And according to the Beitar Jerusalem striker, the Black Stars will make history this year after exiting at the group phase in Brazil during the 2014 World Cup.

“With the current set-up in place, I believe the team will make history,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I have so much confidence in this team. You look at how we played against Nigeria and the two games played in the qualifiers of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], the team is on the right path of making history,” he added.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.