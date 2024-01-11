Akufo-Addo hosts students from Harvard Business School

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo received a delegation of students from Harvard Business School at the Jubilee House as part of their annual study tour.

This marks the second consecutive year that a fresh cohort of students has chosen Ghana for an enriching two-week internship program, allowing them to collaborate with selected companies across the nation.

During their visit, President Akufo-Addo engaged in a thought-provoking conversation with the students, exploring various facets of Ghana’s democratic journey, the nation’s evolving identity, its significant role in the Pan-African movement, and its determined advocacy for crucial reforms within the United Nations and the Bretton Woods Institutions.

The President shared insights into Ghana’s unwavering commitment to democratic principles and its continuous efforts to fortify its national identity.

He underscored the country’s pivotal role in the Pan-African narrative and stressed the collective responsibility of nations to contribute to the progress and unity of the continent.

