Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton, has opened up on his role in the team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former Newcastle United and Brighton boss was named as the technical advisor for the national team and was part of the technical team that masterminded Ghana’s qualification for the Mundial in a two-legged tie against Nigeria.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 63-year-old said he only observed training against Nigeria but will be more involved during the World Cup.

He noted that although Addo will have the final say, he will be involved in tactics and team selection.

“I was involved against Nigeria but only really watched training. I will be more on the grass this time,” Hughton is quoted as saying.

“Tactics and selection are one thing but there are other issues such as media work. I can help to take some of the pressure off those things. I will be involved with the coach on tactics and the team we pick but he will have the final say.”

Hughton was born in the UK to an Irish mother but has Ghanaian roots due to his father being a Ghanaian.

He is a very experienced manager, having managed several clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham, Newcastle, United, and West Ham.

He also has some experience in international football after serving as assistant manager for the Republic of Ireland from 2003 to 2005.