An uncle to the 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) female student assaulted for sleeping outside her home has been arrested.

According to reports, the suspect was the one who circulated the naked videos of his niece on social media.

The District Chief Executive of Akyemansa in the Eastern region, Paul Asamoah, disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday.

He described the whole act as “barbaric” for parents of the victim to subject her to such torture on the claims that the victim slept outside.

As a matter of urgency, Mr Asamoah said a district medical officer has been deployed to take the girl to the hospital for a thorough medical examination.

He, however, added that when the police went to the house of the couple, they had bolted.

The young boys who also committed the heinous crime, Hon Paul Asamoah said, are also at large since the incident happened last Sunday.

Meanwhile, police at Ofoase have mounted a manhunt for the suspects.