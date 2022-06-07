The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has taken over the case of Evans Oppong, the man arrested for allegedly attempting to sacrifice his daughter for money.

The case was handled by the Adentan Divisional Police Command when he was arrested.

However, JoyNews checks indicate that the CID headquarters has taken over the case and is currently reviewing the evidence adduced so far for possible prosecution.

The Police in a press statement issued last week said the suspect, Evans Oppong, was assisting with investigations.

“The victim is currently in the safe custody of the Police while an effort is being made to reunite her with her mother and rest of the family,” the Police added.

Mr Oppong, a resident of Fise near Amasaman is said to have taken his 11-year-old daughter to a herbalist at Oyibi Kom for ritual purposes on Thursday.

The herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr, appalled by the situation, recorded their interaction on tape and reported it to the Police.

Narrating the incident on Facebook, the herbalist said the suspect picked up his daughter from school under the pretense of buying her a new dress.

He noted that Mr. Oppong’s intention was, however, far from getting his daughter the promised attire.

“This man is a bad man with many evil intentions. He doesn’t even feel anything for his own girl. Wow, what a wicked soul,” he posted on Facebook.

According to Nana Adu-Boafo, the suspect tried to induce him with money, but nothing convinced him to perform such a cruel act.

“I was crying within me, because I have sympathy for humans and animals, I don’t kill people, sometimes I don’t even eat my own poultry, because I grow so much love for them.

“I want to prove to him, I am a clean and gentle herbalist. I recorded every scene and talked to the Police and my mother and godmother. I am the Son of the Sun, I don’t harm people, I am a helper instead,” he said.

ALSO READ: