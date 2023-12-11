Renowned Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie recently revealed that his daughter, fondly known as Titi, is an ardent admirer of the popular music duo, Dope Nation.

In a heartwarming social media post, Sarkodie described Titi as one of their most passionate fans.

He praised the musical duo for their exceptional talent, timeless hits, and the captivating melodies they consistently deliver to music enthusiasts.

In response to Sarkodie’s revelation, Dope Nation was filled with gratitude and appreciation for their little fan, Titi.

Big love Titi 🫶🏽

Thanks for the Energy boost landlordddddddd!!!!! https://t.co/r9QPq7w53W — DOPENATION (@GhDopeNation) December 11, 2023

The duo conveyed their heartfelt thanks to Sarkodie, noting that his acknowledgment has significantly boosted their energy and determination to continue producing remarkable music.

He extended his gratitude to the duo for the energy boost they provided to his daughter, playfully addressing them as “landlordddddddd!!!!!”

The post not only showcased Titi’s enthusiasm for Dope Nation’s music but also highlighted the duo’s impact on young fans in Ghana.

Sarkodie’s acknowledgment added a touch of parental endorsement, further amplifying the duo’s connection with their audience.

Dope Nation, known for their distinctive sound and hits, was elated by Sarkodie’s recognition, a moment they found both flattering and energizing, affirming the influence of their music on fans across generations.