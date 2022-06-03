A video currently in circulation has shown multiple award-winning artiste Sarkodie and Titi enjoying a private father-daughter moment.

The two enjoyed a fun ride somewhere in Accra while jamming to Sarkodie’s No Fugazzy track.

Sarkodie’s lookalike daughter, Titi, proved she is so in love with her father’s craft through her mannerisms and nods of approval.

They were dressed in matching outfits and sunglasses and took videos of each other.

This is one of the few times Sarkodie has flaunted his daughter.

He posted the video which has garnered thousands of views and comments on TikTok.

Watch video below: