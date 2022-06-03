One of the defeated aspirants for chairmanship position for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Kofi Adum Bawuah, has said their just ended election in the region was an event of auctioning and not an election.



The governing party went to the polls on 28th of May, 2022 in the Ashanti Region to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party for four years.



Kofi Bawuah Adum was one of the five candidates who contested for the chairperson position but got defeated.

Speaking on Adom TV’s programme The Big Agenda hosted by Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, he stated that, what happened at the election centre was more or less an auction rather than election.



“What happened at the stadium was auction not election and the person with a lot of money won,“ he said.



Mr Bawuah, explaining his ordeal, stated further that, people came to the election centre with bullion van loaded with money which was distributed to the delegates to influence their decision.



He went on to say that, the monies being distributed to delegates were huge that whoever was given had no option than voting in favour of who gave them the money.



“The monies that were being given to the delegates were huge to the extent that my sister received some and voted against me,” Mr Adum added.



The aggrieved defeated chairman aspirant noted that he has petitioned the National Executive Committee of the party and given them seven days to investigate the matter and punish those behind, if not, he will consider it as all internal mechanisms to address his grievances have failed and will resort to other means.