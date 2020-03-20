American televangelist, Kenneth Copeland, has ignited a new wave of controversy following his comment about what Christians must do in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The multimillionaire televangelist told his viewers not to stop paying their tithes and sowing seeds even if they lose their jobs because of coronavirus.

According to Kenneth Copeland, people’s source of income is not their job, but that of Jesus.

MORE STORIES:

He said:

Fear of this coronavirus is faith in its ability to hurt you or kill you. The fear of ‘What are we gonna do? I’m getting laid off at work!’

Hey! Your job’s not your source. If it is, you’re in trouble. Jesus is your source! Whatever you do right now, don’t you stop tithing! Don’t you stop sowing offerings.

Well, they won’t let us go to church!”

Well, email it in, then! Text together. Something. But you get your tithe in that church if you have to go take it down there and drop it off… stick it under the door or something. You get that tithe in that church, you get that offering in that church, and then you go home and do what you’re supposed to do.

Find the video below: