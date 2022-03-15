Ghanaian actor and socialite, Don Little, has left his followers wondering over his new look.

After going silent for three days, Don Little made a comeback by showcasing his bald look.

The 25-year-old actor has shaved off all his dreadlocks and opted for a bald head, in line with a latest movie he is shooting.

Titled The Big Six, the movie talks of the struggles Ghanaian forefathers went through to secure independence from the British.

Don Little casts as one of The Big Six characters, and as such, has to depict a no hair look, like the one worn in the early 1950s.