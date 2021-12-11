Music producer, Don Jazzy, has reacted to a post claiming he is gay.

The Mavin Records owner reacted to a post made by controversial Nigerian blog, Gistlover.

In an Instagram post, Gistlover called out Don Jazzy among other celebrities to halt hiding their sexual status and reveal themselves to the public.

The blog wrote: “Do your GAY in peace and stop deceiving our girls, come out of the closet, if we start to do roll call yeah Instagram fit catch fire now now, Don Baba J oga oga, i Dey hail o i come in peace, igi ewedu oni woluwa ooooo.”

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the allegation, Don Jazzy took to his Instagram page and stated that he will come out soon.

He wrote: “So I hear I’m gay all the time anyways click link in my bio to subscribe because I’m going to be coming out there.”

ALSO READ: