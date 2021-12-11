Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has got many people talking after she was spotted in a new video enjoying a heavy bowl of fufu with light soup in Ghana.

In the video on Instagram, she was seen seated at a dining table as she eats from a big white bowl.

The Nigerian star was seen eating a bowl of fufu with light soup reportedly served to her by Ghanaian radio and TV personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar.

The actress, after taking the first morsel of the popular Ghanaian dish, could not believe that it was that good.

She was seen recording herself and said the food was so good and went on to take several morsels and even licked her fingers.