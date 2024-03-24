Medical practitioner, Dr Amina Haarun has apologised for comments she made on social media following the hospitalisation of musician Kuami Eugene at the health facility she works at.

Following the ‘Monica’ hitmaker’s accident, the medical doctor posted on social media a health update saying his condition was not looking good. She called on the public to pray for the artiste.

But in a press release shared on social media, Dr Haarun apologised for violating the code of ethics stating that her actions caused an inconvenience and also impacted her team’s overall performance.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and understand the seriousness of the matter. I am highly regretful of the inconvenience caused to the patient due to my violation of our “code of ethics”. Mistakes are made for lessons to be learnt, henceforth, I will not repeat such mistakes in the future and I am trying my best to solve this as soon as possible,” she wrote.

“I accept the consequences of both my license being suspended for three months, and will gladly serve my punishment by staying away from any Hospital facility unless called,” Dr Haarun added.

Kuami Eugene was involved in an accident that occurred at CP, close to the DSTV office towards the Dzorwulu traffic light in Accra.

According to the Editor for Modern Ghana news portal, Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri who witnessed the accident, he was right behind the musician’s car when it occurred around 11:30 pm.

He explained that a tipper truck was in motion but moving slowly when the musician crashed into it from behind.

He believes the accident occurred because the N1 highway was dark due to a lack of street lights, while the tipper truck also lacked a tail light, thereby worsening visibility.

He said the accident would have been fatal if Kuami Eugene had not been cautious or was over speeding.

Mr Abugri told Myjoyonline.com that he only noticed it was the musician in the car with one male passenger when he went closer to offer assistance.

Mr Abugri said some motorists who stopped at the scene also volunteered to rush Kuami Eugene and his passenger to the hospital while he stayed behind for the police to arrive.

On Monday, their label. Lynx Entertainment assured the general public that Kuami Eugene is responding to treatment.