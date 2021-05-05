A NHS doctor has been suspended after being accused of squeezing a patient’s nipple and asking for her number during an intimate medical examination.

Dr Abul Murshid, 50, reportedly made the woman feel ‘uncomfortable’ during the checks and ‘insisted’ they swapped numbers.

The woman, who has not been named, attended A&E at Guy’s Hospital in Southwark when she was suffering chest pains in March 2019.

He was later reported to the General Medical Council (GMC) after the woman discussed what she said happened with her mum.

Murshid, from Wilmslow in Cheshire, was found guilty of various misconduct charges at a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, but was cleared of sexually motivated behaviour.

He was suspended from practising for eight months.

A hearing in Manchester heard Dr Murshid had been working as a registrar in obstetrics and gynecology in a number of London hospitals between 2008 and 2012, then started working at Guys in the Urgent Care Centre.

The patient said she was expecting a scan instead of a physical examination, and claimed it was ‘more of a feeling up’ than a check.

