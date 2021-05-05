Ghana has recorded 57 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease.

This brings the number of active cases in the country to 1,584, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

As of April 30, 2021, some 90,376 persons have recovered/discharged while the death toll is currently 780.

Credit: Ghana Health Service (GHS)

So far 92,740 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic hit Ghana in March last year.

Meanwhile, 6 patients are in critical condition as 24 others are severe.

Furthermore, 849,527 jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered according to the GHS website.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 51,097

Ashanti Region – 15,521

Western Region – 5,806

Eastern Region – 4,177

Central Region – 3,383

Volta Region – 2,463

Northern Region – 1,654

Bono East Region – 1,430

Bono Region – 1,398

Upper East Region – 1,318

Western North Region – 872

Ahafo Region – 712

Upper West Region – 496

Oti Region – 422

North East Region – 228

Savannah Region – 122.