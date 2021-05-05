Ghana has recorded 57 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease.
This brings the number of active cases in the country to 1,584, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
As of April 30, 2021, some 90,376 persons have recovered/discharged while the death toll is currently 780.
So far 92,740 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic hit Ghana in March last year.
Meanwhile, 6 patients are in critical condition as 24 others are severe.
Furthermore, 849,527 jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered according to the GHS website.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 51,097
Ashanti Region – 15,521
Western Region – 5,806
Eastern Region – 4,177
Central Region – 3,383
Volta Region – 2,463
Northern Region – 1,654
Bono East Region – 1,430
Bono Region – 1,398
Upper East Region – 1,318
Western North Region – 872
Ahafo Region – 712
Upper West Region – 496
Oti Region – 422
North East Region – 228
Savannah Region – 122.