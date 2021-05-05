Goldkey Properties welcomes global accounting and business consulting firm, Ernst & Young Advisory Services Limited (EY) to the iconically designed Cannon House, within the Cantonments City enclave.

Cantonments City is a mixed-use development in the heart of Accra, which comprises Grade ‘A’ buildings with space for offices, medical facilities, shops, restaurants and cafes, as well as apartments, a retail mall, a green park for leisure and a multi-storey car park.

Cannon house has business-friendly facilities and amenities designed to improve operations and productivity.

Goldkey Properties is delighted to welcome Ernst & Young Advisory Services Limited to Cannon House and to Cantonments city.

About Goldkey Properties

Goldkey Properties is a wholly-owned Ghanaian real-estate company established in 1997. Over the last two decades Goldkey Properties has developed an area of over 150,000 square metres for sale and rent in prime locations around Accra; including Airport Residential Area, Cantonments, Ridge, Labone, East Legon and Abelemkpe.