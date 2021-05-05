President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians have embarked on a massive social media campaign for change over what they described as the ailing status of the country.

Under the hashtag #FixTheCountry, scores of Ghanaians have poured out their frustrations and challenges the ordinary citizen is faced with.

They have bemoaned the poor road network, lack of potable water, healthcare delivery, low salaries despite new tax levies and inconsistent power supply, among others.

Screen grab from twitter user campaigner to #fixthecountry

Some social media users have also taken Ghanaians down memory lane by pulling out old tweets of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promises to Ghanaians ahead of the 2016 elections.

ALSO READ:

Image

Celebrities such as Efia Odo, John Dumelo and Yvonne Nelson have all joined the campaign and are pressing for change.

Efia Odo, who has posted a petition, urged Ghanaians to sign it and vowed not to stop the campaign until the desired result is achieved.

Read more of the reactions below:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR