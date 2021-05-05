Ghanaians have embarked on a massive social media campaign for change over what they described as the ailing status of the country.
Under the hashtag #FixTheCountry, scores of Ghanaians have poured out their frustrations and challenges the ordinary citizen is faced with.
They have bemoaned the poor road network, lack of potable water, healthcare delivery, low salaries despite new tax levies and inconsistent power supply, among others.
Some social media users have also taken Ghanaians down memory lane by pulling out old tweets of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promises to Ghanaians ahead of the 2016 elections.
Celebrities such as Efia Odo, John Dumelo and Yvonne Nelson have all joined the campaign and are pressing for change.
Efia Odo, who has posted a petition, urged Ghanaians to sign it and vowed not to stop the campaign until the desired result is achieved.
Hey guys here’s a petition to sign for our voices to be heard. Please retweet and sign, thank you .— EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) May 3, 2021
United Nations: #FixGhana #FixTheCountry – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/JnKAgrZLH9 via @Change
We will not stop until we get a resolution! #FixTheCountry— EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) May 3, 2021
Im happy you guys are GETTIN it now! #FixTheCountry @NAkufoAddo 😡 for those who follow party colours……stay far away!— 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) May 3, 2021
No 88 district hospitals, no stable electricity, no new universities, no new job opportunities, no increase in salaries, no water! #FixTheCountry— MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) May 3, 2021
ChAnge your profile pics and represent the movement #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/TekyV2DOpP— EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) May 3, 2021
Just #FixTheCountry— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 3, 2021
As simple as that. Fix the crippling unemployment. Fix the street lights. Fix the erratic power supply. Fix the irregular water supply. Fix the killer roads. Fix the corrupt institutions. Fix the factories. Fix the educational system. Fix AGRICULTURE.
I work from 6:30am to 4pm as a teacher. How many hours bro?? I pick two cars before I get to work and when I checked my salary and calculated what I’m paid a day, it will shock you 😭😭 Fuck this #FixTheCountry— 🟣CallmeSafoa🦋👸🏽🇬🇭 (@safoa_xoxo) May 3, 2021
Government can put a whole nation on lock down but they can’t stop Galamsey. #FixTheCountry— KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) May 3, 2021
If we start this and we don’t finish they won’t take as seriously! On them! #FixTheCountry— KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) May 3, 2021
More faya!! #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/mlhKjEvRhr— KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) May 3, 2021
Government must show concern about the rising cost of living and harsh conditions prevailing in the country and do something about it.#FixTheCountry— Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) May 3, 2021
At the end of the day if this works you will look back and say I made Ghana a better place. Kwame Nkrumah and the others fought for independence. Its our time to stand and fight for development. If not now when?? #FixTheCountry— KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) May 3, 2021
People are not asking for much. We are asking for a country we love so dearly, to be properly fixed, so we bequeath a better country to the next generation.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 3, 2021
No insults, no attacks. Fix the basics. We are ready and willing to help you fix UNEMPLOYMENT. #FixTheCountry
Some people are against this #FixTheCountry because they’re not the initiators of it. Ghana man ankasa de3 hmmm— Sharyf🦁 (@__Sharyf) May 3, 2021
Stop galamsey. Artwork to support #FixTheCountry #FixGhana agenda✌✌. pic.twitter.com/CJ9im2DQwx— Ken💀 (@kenneth_ash1) May 3, 2021
Thread on why Ghana & #FixTheCountry is trending— Nungua Burna🥲(INFORMATION WC WIASE) (@viewsdey) May 3, 2021
Retweet aggressively pic.twitter.com/cl543u1yJb
As we dey push this good initiative #FixTheCountry ECG take my light Rydee … this country ankasa e cast , we for sell am— 🕴🏽Mempeasem President 👷 (@AsieduMends) May 3, 2021
#FixTheCountry your children are schooling abroad with our taxes whiles the citizenry are suffering. pic.twitter.com/irY7hnUSpT— promise Dumevi (@dumevi_promise) May 3, 2021
You ever hear say them delay MPs then ministers demma salaries for months before? That one dier money always dey give that one but other government workers dier months then no pay🤦🏽♂️ #FixTheCountry— Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) May 3, 2021