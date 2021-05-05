Ghanaians have embarked on a massive social media campaign for change over what they described as the ailing status of the country.

Under the hashtag #FixTheCountry, scores of Ghanaians have poured out their frustrations and challenges the ordinary citizen is faced with.

They have bemoaned the poor road network, lack of potable water, healthcare delivery, low salaries despite new tax levies and inconsistent power supply, among others.

Some social media users have also taken Ghanaians down memory lane by pulling out old tweets of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promises to Ghanaians ahead of the 2016 elections.

ALSO READ:

Celebrities such as Efia Odo, John Dumelo and Yvonne Nelson have all joined the campaign and are pressing for change.

Efia Odo, who has posted a petition, urged Ghanaians to sign it and vowed not to stop the campaign until the desired result is achieved.

Hey guys here’s a petition to sign for our voices to be heard. Please retweet and sign, thank you .



United Nations: #FixGhana #FixTheCountry – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/JnKAgrZLH9 via @Change — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) May 3, 2021

We will not stop until we get a resolution! #FixTheCountry — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) May 3, 2021

Im happy you guys are GETTIN it now! #FixTheCountry @NAkufoAddo 😡 for those who follow party colours……stay far away! — 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) May 3, 2021

No 88 district hospitals, no stable electricity, no new universities, no new job opportunities, no increase in salaries, no water! #FixTheCountry — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) May 3, 2021

Read more of the reactions below:

ChAnge your profile pics and represent the movement #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/TekyV2DOpP — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) May 3, 2021

Just #FixTheCountry



As simple as that. Fix the crippling unemployment. Fix the street lights. Fix the erratic power supply. Fix the irregular water supply. Fix the killer roads. Fix the corrupt institutions. Fix the factories. Fix the educational system. Fix AGRICULTURE. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 3, 2021

I work from 6:30am to 4pm as a teacher. How many hours bro?? I pick two cars before I get to work and when I checked my salary and calculated what I’m paid a day, it will shock you 😭😭 Fuck this #FixTheCountry — 🟣CallmeSafoa🦋👸🏽🇬🇭 (@safoa_xoxo) May 3, 2021

Government can put a whole nation on lock down but they can’t stop Galamsey. #FixTheCountry — KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) May 3, 2021

If we start this and we don’t finish they won’t take as seriously! On them! #FixTheCountry — KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) May 3, 2021

Government must show concern about the rising cost of living and harsh conditions prevailing in the country and do something about it.#FixTheCountry — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) May 3, 2021

At the end of the day if this works you will look back and say I made Ghana a better place. Kwame Nkrumah and the others fought for independence. Its our time to stand and fight for development. If not now when?? #FixTheCountry — KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) May 3, 2021

People are not asking for much. We are asking for a country we love so dearly, to be properly fixed, so we bequeath a better country to the next generation.



No insults, no attacks. Fix the basics. We are ready and willing to help you fix UNEMPLOYMENT. #FixTheCountry — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 3, 2021

Some people are against this #FixTheCountry because they’re not the initiators of it. Ghana man ankasa de3 hmmm — Sharyf🦁 (@__Sharyf) May 3, 2021

Thread on why Ghana & #FixTheCountry is trending

Retweet aggressively pic.twitter.com/cl543u1yJb — Nungua Burna🥲(INFORMATION WC WIASE) (@viewsdey) May 3, 2021

As we dey push this good initiative #FixTheCountry ECG take my light Rydee … this country ankasa e cast , we for sell am — 🕴🏽Mempeasem President 👷 (@AsieduMends) May 3, 2021

#FixTheCountry your children are schooling abroad with our taxes whiles the citizenry are suffering. pic.twitter.com/irY7hnUSpT — promise Dumevi (@dumevi_promise) May 3, 2021