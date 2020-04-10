The hashtag ‘Nana Addo’ is trending number one on Twitter following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s sixth national address on measures his government has taken against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many of the comments about the President’s address have sought to praise the President for his visionary leadership.

Below are some tweets in the trends:

Check out some reactions on twitter:

JM right now herrr Like play like play NDC agu oo😆😅💔 #NanaAddo pic.twitter.com/B9n2rmovQe — Lharmar_xx. (@LharmarXx) April 9, 2020

Charle as Nana Addo speak twi de3 e dey mean say the matter hard🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️#NanaAddo pic.twitter.com/mMEJII8CwP — Gabriel Osei-Poku (@MccoyJhunya) April 9, 2020

Good evening my follows Ghanaians, I come into your homes again….That’s what I want to hear p3 then I sleep 😴 #NanaAddo — Qwophy_Official (@Qwophy_Cutebwoy) April 9, 2020

Heer “Nana Addo” bi guy waa 😂😂😂 apart from water bills absorbed, 50% of electricity bills too taken

4more for more#lockdownextension #LockdownGhana #nanaaddo pic.twitter.com/1JLiehUENf — Kasoa_Naira_Marley✌✌ (@yawfriday) April 9, 2020

4 more for my Negga my negga #NanaAddo pic.twitter.com/KKzu7Jh5VQ — IamYungKasa (@YungKasa) April 10, 2020

Nana Addo the originator of “fellow Ghanaians”



Episode 6 of Season1 of Covid-19 Speech.👇



“Fellow Ghanaians please stay home and don’t celebrate Easter as you always do, abeg mese don’t go to Kwahu, no Easter convention, we are not in normalcy”🤭#NanaAddo #FellowGhanaians pic.twitter.com/UVbUNySHJv — perry paisley (@PerryPaisley) April 9, 2020

Those ladies who’re force playing to be called Beautiful Rebecca no is your boyfriend a President?



I’ve been telling you to love me now and I can make you my beautiful ‘so so and so’ but you’re still there flirting and loving good for nothing boys😂😂#NanaAddo #FellowGhanaians pic.twitter.com/oZDqDTbNtT — perry paisley (@PerryPaisley) April 9, 2020

That moment when Nana Addo mentioned Electricity bills #NanaAddo #lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/5s3iHFTPLN — The Only Fine Boy (@iamokatakyie) April 9, 2020

I can’t wait to see viral Electricity videos tomorrow 😂😂💔#NanaAddo pic.twitter.com/KTPOmrYxHH — Madina BorlaBird (@MarkGeraldo1) April 9, 2020

Rebecca: “Nana Showboy, the youth will go against you if you tell them to stay home for 3 months

So give it to them in batches

14 days

7 days

14 days…”#21daylockdown#21daysLockdown #nanaaddo pic.twitter.com/0NYma3BSLi — Prof Obiri Danso (@_Satar_Gunplay) April 9, 2020

Ok guys wait oo.. The last time it was free Water and most of us left our taps on so rydees wey ibe free Electricity weti we go do.. Eii Nana Addo p3 guy guy #NanaAddo #Ghone #Rebecca — BlackLoveTour🖤 (@Togbeacolatse1) April 9, 2020

Nana Addo it lef free data and we are good to go😂🔥🔥🔥🔥 #nanaaddo — Justice Eyiah (@kofijustice10) April 9, 2020