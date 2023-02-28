Young and talented American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, has encouraged her fervent fans to read books.

The 2021 IRAWMA Best Young Entertainer of the Year hinted that reading is what she loves doing when she is not behind her set entertaining people with songs.

She added that reading often has programmed her mind to think big, and she challenged her ardent followers to do the same, considering its benefits.

Commenting under the post, she hinted that reading broadens the mind and helps people think big. She wrote:

You read, I read. Together we think big! #switchup.

In the photo she shared on her verified Instagram account, she was spotted wearing a sweater and clear medicated glasses as she looked into a book she picked from the library.

She rocked her kinky afro natural hair and her bare face without makeup in the stunning pictures.

