The Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) has organised a farewell ceremony for the immediate past Director of Prisons (DOP) in charge of Finance and Administration, Nelson B. Duut, to officially mark his retirement from the service.



He was honoured with a parade which he inspected and presented with a citation, a plaque and an undisclosed amount of cash from the service for his 26 years of service, dedication and commitment as a prison officer.



As part of the pull-out ceremony which took place last Friday, at the GPS Headquarters in Accra, ropes were tied to the front part of a vehicle in which he stood with his head and shoulders out through the open top, waving cheerfully at the crowd comprising servicemen in uniform, family, friends, among other people.

He was pulled out of the premises of the GPS Headquarters to symbolically depict his exit from the service.



The citation read in his honour stated that DOP Duut displayed a high level of professionalism, meticulousness and unblemished service to the GPS and the country as a whole during his years with the service.



“You have proven to be a reliable, resourceful and a committed leader with exceptional qualities. Your remarkable ability and display of exceptional managerial quality resulted in a re-branding, expansion and improvement of our infrastructure,” it said.