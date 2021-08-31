Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational return to Manchester United has been confirmed.

Ronaldo passed his medical in Portugal and has joined the club on a two-year deal.

The Portuguese departs Juventus to return to Old Trafford 12 years on from the conclusion of his first stint at the club.

Ronaldo scored 118 times in nearly 300 appearances for Manchester United before signing for Real Madrid for what was then a world-record £80 million fee.

Five times the winner of the Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo initially signed for United under Sir Alex Ferguson, being handed the famous number seven shirt as a teenager.

He won his first Ballon d’Or after helping the club to Champions League victory in 2008.

Ronaldo had been heavily linked with a move to cross-town rivals Manchester City after making his intention to leave Juventus clear.

Indeed the forward appeared poised to join City last week in a deal brokered by influential agent Jorge Mendes.

However, a number of key figures at United, including Ferguson, are understood to have contacted Ronaldo in a bid to persuade him to return to the club.

He follows former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, secured from Borussia Dortmund, as high-profile signings for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this summer.

The capture of Ronaldo is a marquee addition for Solskjaer, who now boasts an enviable, varied group of attacking options.

It continues a busy, tumultuous summer for Europe’s mega-stars and mega-clubs that has also seen Lionel Messi join Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe be linked with a move to Madrid.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart,” Ronaldo told the club website. “I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”