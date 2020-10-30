The Ghana Union in Sweden and the Council of Ghanaian Associations in Denmark has made donations to support Ghana’s COVID-19 Trust Fund.

The donation was presented by Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark, H.E. Mrs Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon Mohammad Habibu Tijani received the donation presented in a cheque on behalf of the ministry.

Hon Tijani accepting the donation expressed profound gratitude to the compatriots in the Diaspora, describing it as a clear testament to the benevolence and generosity with which the Ghanaians have become associated with.

Recounting the adverse impact of the pandemic on the global economy, he bemoaned the decline in trade volumes due to the disruption of global supply chains.

Hon Mohammad Habibu Tijani.

The falling prices of commodities such as cocoa and a plummet in Ghana’s 2020 GDP growth rate from the earlier envisaged 6.8 percent to 1.5 percent was no exception.

However, he reiterated the numerous initiatives rolled out by the government aimed at stimulating economic growth, improving healthcare facilities and safeguarding the livelihood of Ghanaians.

ALSO READ:

“The formulation of the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalisation of Enterprises Support (CARES) Programme, has seen the increase in funding to millions of Ghanaians in the micro, small, and medium-size enterprises sector.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark, H.E. Mrs Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa

“Moreover, a Guarantee Scheme of up to GH¢2.0 billion to enable businesses to borrow from banks at more affordable rates and a longer tenor has been instituted.

“Agenda 111: which is focusing on the construction of a 100-bed hospital in 88 districts in Ghana is another indicator of government’s relentless efforts at enhancing healthcare in Ghana and ultimately cushions the country’s health sector from future global-scale infections,” he lauded.