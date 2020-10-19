A total of 92 passengers from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, October 16, 2020.

The statistics of positive coronavirus cases in the country was delivered by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 18th address to the nation on measures taken against the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, October 18, the President stated that 92 out of a total 30,564 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 with all 92 infected persons being asymptomatic.

“It has been 6 weeks since the reopening, and a total of 30,564 passengers have been tested, from which 92 have tested positive.

“All 92 are asymptomatic cases, whose status, but for the test, would not have been detected, and would have spread the disease amongst the rest of the population,” he stated.

Following the re-opening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on September 1, 2020, the government instituted mandatory testing facilities that would ensure the speed and accuracy of Covid-19 test results at the KIA at a fee of US$150 per passenger.

Travellers into the country are required by government to have a negative Covid-19 test result before entry. These tests should have been done no more than 72 hours before the scheduled time of the flight.

According to the president, requests have been made by Ghanaians to extend the PCR negative test period given to passengers before boarding the flight from 3 to 5 days.

“I am aware that some are calling for Government to extend the PCR negative test period before boarding the flight from three (3) days to at least five (5) days.

However, “in the context of the second wave of infections that is engulfing so many countries of Europe and America”, the President has maintained the 3-day period as he believes, “it is better to be safe than sorry”.

Passengers who have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Kotoka International Airport have been put on a 14-day mandatory quarantine.