Media personality, Nana Kwame Gyan, is of the view that gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has misled many of her followers with her current slaying for Christ lifestyle.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall show with host Mike 2, the pundit said she is living contrary to what she preached when she was a budding gospel musician.

Diana has startled many of her fans with her recent rebranding where she has been captured many times putting on makeup and applying lipsticks; wearing wigs and high heels among other modern fashion trends that she has been patronising.

Her gesture has come as a surprise to many because lots of gospel musicians, especially Diana Asamoah aren’t noted for such a blossom brand.

According to Diana, she has changed her ways because she was made to believe it was a “sin”, adding that, she has travelled to many countries and realised the development of accepting modernism.

She explained that, she has matured in Christ and understands the word of God better than in the past, hence her perception of these things have changed.

“You have decided to tag me as a slay queen, but I will turn it into something positive. I will continue to slay. If you want to use that to smear me with something negative and evil, I will turn it into something positive,” she said.

Reacting to this Mr Gyan said Diana Asamoah has to render an apology to people that she was preaching to when she was an evangelist at the beginning stages of her pastoral and music career.

She used to be against trousers but now she wears makeup, lipstick and wig; saying she is slaying for Christ… it means she has deceived people.

She only started preaching with a bad orientation and some people have a primitive mind. Growing up, they had their personal doctrines which they used to frighten others, he said.

